Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,325. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

