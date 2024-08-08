B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,086. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

