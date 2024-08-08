Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 354,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,676. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $982.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

