Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 345,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

