Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 10%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.75. 47,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 332,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.