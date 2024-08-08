BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

