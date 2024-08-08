BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 4.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.36. 4,459,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,395,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

