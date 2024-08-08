BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

BMRN opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,239,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

