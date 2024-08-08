Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $78.11 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00008476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $78.11 million and approximately $316,503.48 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.98 or 0.00572829 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071752 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.9641718 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $241,225.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.