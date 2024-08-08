Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

