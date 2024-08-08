BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BlackLine by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

