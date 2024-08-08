BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49 to $0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million to $164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 809,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

