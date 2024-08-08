BMO Capital Markets Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $73.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ES. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $65.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 54,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 270.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.