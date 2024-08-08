BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$10.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stingray Group

Shares of Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.10. 18,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,540. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$715,000.00. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

