BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of CC opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

