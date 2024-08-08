Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 463,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $146.90. 410,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,936. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

