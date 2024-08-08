Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Raises Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2148 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Bosideng International stock remained flat at $24.89 during trading hours on Thursday. Bosideng International has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.
Bosideng International Company Profile
