BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.23.

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BP opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in BP by 16.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 118,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of BP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in BP by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

