BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $4.52. BRC shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 636,603 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

BRC Trading Down 37.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BRC by 316.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRC by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

