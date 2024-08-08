Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $41.63. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 139,893 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

