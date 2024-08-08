Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-$8.66 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.350-8.660 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.06. The stock had a trading volume of 250,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

