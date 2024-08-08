Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $17.14

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bally’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

