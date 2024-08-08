Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $491.44

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Saia

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $381.15 on Thursday. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.