Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $292.79

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

CRM stock opened at $240.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $274.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $4,148,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,602,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,677,624.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $4,148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,602,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,677,624.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $65,131,833. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.