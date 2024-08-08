Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38-3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Trading Up 3.1 %

Bruker stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 288,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.