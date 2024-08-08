Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,339. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Bumble by 1,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 211,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bumble by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

