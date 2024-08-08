BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

