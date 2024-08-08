Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $480.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABO. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

CABO opened at $395.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average of $412.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 12 month low of $318.68 and a 12 month high of $688.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 19,050.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 70.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,229,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $3,624,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

