Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.96, but opened at $94.85. Cabot shares last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 16,631 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cabot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Cabot by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

