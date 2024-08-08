Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cabot Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CBT stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. Cabot has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.