Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.11), with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.88).

Caffyns Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.56 million, a PE ratio of 978.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 467.30.

Caffyns Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,255.32%.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

