California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
California Resources Stock Performance
NYSE CRC traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
California Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CRC
Insider Transactions at California Resources
In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than California Resources
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.