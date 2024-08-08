California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

