Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $905.18 million, a PE ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.