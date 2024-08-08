Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $125.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.04.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

