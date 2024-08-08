Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.13. 1,025,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,246. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

