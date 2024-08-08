Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Neutral

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 4,751,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

