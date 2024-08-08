Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 11,230,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,838. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

