Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Announces Earnings Results

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.