Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

