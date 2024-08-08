Celer Network Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $84.53 million and $2.61 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

