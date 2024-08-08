Celestia (TIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $663.39 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $663.39 million and approximately $72.37 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00008390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,061,589,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,061,369,863.01348 with 202,413,390.76348 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.04208276 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $81,417,877.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

