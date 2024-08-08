Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $35.53 million and $3.30 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 35,557,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

