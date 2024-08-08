Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.38 million.
Certara Stock Performance
CERT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 723,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
