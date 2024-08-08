CGN Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 1,721,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.