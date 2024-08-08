CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

