CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

