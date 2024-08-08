CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. 4,983,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,716. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.