CGN Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 181,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,995. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.
About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
