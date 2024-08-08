CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,903,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,244,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.95. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.