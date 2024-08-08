CGN Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.05. 225,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

